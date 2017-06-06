Dallas PD: 911 immigration call is a scam

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:31AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 10:38AM CDT

DALLAS -

Dallas police are warning about a possible identity theft claiming to be a 911 operator.

Someone is calling people asking for immigration status. The caller asks for the name and social security number of the person as well.

Dallas police said this is a scam. No one with the Dallas Police Department will call and request information to determine citizenship status, especially not a 911 operator.

Police said if you’ve received a similar call and gave out your information, you’ll need to monitor your credit report. 

You should also report the incident to identitytheft.com.

