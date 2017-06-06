2 shot in fight outside Midlothian Walmart

- A man suspected of shooting two people outside a Walmart store in Midlothian brought one of them to the hospital.

The shooting happened Monday around 11 p.m. at the store on Highway 67.

Police said it appears there was some sort of argument in the parking lot between several men who knew each other. The fight ended with gunfire.

Responding officers found one man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The accused gunman took another man with a gunshot wound in his arm to the hospital. Officers in the ER took the suspect into custody for questioning.

Police are still looking for a fourth man who fled the scene. They're planning to talk to witnesses and review store surveillance video to try to identify him.