Injured Officer's Children Thank Citizens for Saving Their Father's Life

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Dale Ordogne was critically injured when his police car was knocked off a bridge and into a creek. Ordogne's adult children spoke out to thank the members of the public who rescued him from the car, giving him a fighting chance at life.

Dallas Police say Senior Corporal Ordogne was responding to a theft-in-progress call a week ago, last Monday afternoon, when a driver, in a stolen pickup truck, crashed into him at Westmoreland and Kiest Road in West Oak Cliff.

Tyler and Alyssa Ordogne got the call dreaded by any child of a police officer.

"Your dad's been in an accident," Alyssa remembered, "and after that, I didn't even hear anything else."

His cruiser flew into a creek, landing upside down in water. Police say the driver who caused the crash drove off, but others, who witnessed it, rushed in.

"He's so severely injured now, and he could've been dead," Tyler said. "We didn't know what could've happened."