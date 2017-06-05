Some evacuations at Dallas PD headquarters due to suspicious package

Parts of Dallas police headquarters were evacuated on Monday morning because of a suspicious package.

Sources told FOX 4 a bottle with liquid inside was found near the front of the building. There are some reports that it also contained a note.

Officers, employees and everyone else inside of the building was evacuated to the south. The streets around the building were also closed.

The DPD explosives unit, firetrucks and a hazmat truck all responded to the scene as a precaution.

Stay tuned to FOX 4 News for updates.