Woman, child hurt in crash along Hwy. 360 in Arlington

- Southbound traffic on Highway 360 in Arlington is at a standstill because of a major accident involving a mother and child.

Police said the woman and her young child were in a car that had stalled on the side of the highway around 5:30 a.m. Monday. It appears she was outside of her car when the vehicle was struck by a pickup truck.

Both the woman and the child were taken to the hospital. Their exact conditions are unknown.

The driver of the pickup truck did stop to help, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and all southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Pioneer Parkway because of the police activity.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The lanes will likely be closed throughout the rush hour.