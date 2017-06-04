Search suspended for missing teen on Lake Lavon

The search for a missing swimmer was suspended at dark Sunday night.



Texas Game Wardens say the 17-year-old jumped into Lake Lavon around 3 pm, and never resurfaced. His family says he is a good swimmer and was not wearing a life jacket.



The Wylie Fire Department's dive team got there first, followed by the Collin County Sheriff's Office dive team.



Game Warden Captain Tony Norton says the boy was on a party boat with a church group near the Collin Park Marina. Norton says members of the youth group were jumping off the top deck of the party boat, into the lake.



"If you're going to be on the boat on water in Texas, please wear your life jacket. We just recently had two on a private lake that's not required to have a life jacket, and they perished as well. So it doesn't matter if it's private or public, it will save your life," said Norton.



The Game Warden says his district in North Texas has already had nine drownings this year, and he normally works about eight or nine in a whole summer.



The search for this boy will continue Monday morning.