Dallas Police senior corporal recovering at home after hit-&-run

A member of the Dallas Police Department, who was severely injured in a hit-and-run, is home recovering just days after the accident.



Senior Corporal Dale Ordogne was responding to a call in Southwest Oak Cliff on May 29th when a white pickup truck slammed into him, sending his police cruiser into a creek.



The husband and father of two was reportedly sitting up and talking Sunday, but doctors aren’t sure when he’ll be able to return to work. Ordogne has a broken rib, broken collar bone and collapsed lung.



Family friend Charlie Schluter said over the phone that Ordogne doesn’t recall the actual accident or the courageous rescue by witnesses, but says Ordogne has seen pictures from the scene, including those of citizens trying to push his cruiser upright.



“That nobody hesitated at all and didn't even give it a second thought to jump in and possibly put their lives at risk and in danger to be able to help him out,” he said over the phone.

The community has shown an outpouring of support since the accident. Ordogne's injuries were so severe, police initially worked the scene as a fatality accident.



Police arrested 17-year old Ivory Keith Nails, Saturday. Police say he tried to escape in a stolen car but couldn’t get away. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident and vehicle theft. A second suspect has been arrested, but his name hasn't been released.



Ordogne and his loved ones say they’re glad to hear Nails is off the street and hope he can turn his life around.



Police say there were other people in the truck with Nails and the unnamed suspect, so even more arrest may be imminent. Family friends say Ordogne and his wife aren’t working right now so they can focus on his recovery.



Schluter has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses in the meantime.