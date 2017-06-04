Woman leads Dallas County deputies on chase

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 04 2017 09:04AM CDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 09:04AM CDT

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman who led them on a high speed chase around 12:30 am Saturday.


Deputies tried to pull the woman over along I-35 and Illinois Avenue in Dallas. She did not stop and gave chase through the south side of the city, reaching speeds over 90 mph.

Deputies said she drove the wrong-way on several roads until spike strips flattened the tires on the car. Police took her into custody on University Hills Boulevard near Camp Wisdom Road in Southeast Oak Cliff

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories