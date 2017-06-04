Woman leads Dallas County deputies on chase

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman who led them on a high speed chase around 12:30 am Saturday.





Deputies tried to pull the woman over along I-35 and Illinois Avenue in Dallas. She did not stop and gave chase through the south side of the city, reaching speeds over 90 mph.

Deputies said she drove the wrong-way on several roads until spike strips flattened the tires on the car. Police took her into custody on University Hills Boulevard near Camp Wisdom Road in Southeast Oak Cliff