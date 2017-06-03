Tribute concert held at UT Arlington in memory of beloved music teacher

A beautiful tribute was held Saturday evening to remember a woman who impacted hundreds of young lives in North Texas at each of the Arlington high schools.



Jennifer Lemin spent her whole life playing the cello, and evolving as a musician, from a performer to an educator at Martin High School. Even while undergoing chemo and battling stage four breast cancer, Lemin taught music to elementary school children, and studied at SMU to become a professional conductor.



"Her's was just a type that they had nothing to battle it with," said her husband, Don.



Lemin had to resign from her job at Martin when after she was diagnosed two years ago. She passed away in March, but Lemin's legacy lives on. A memorial scholarship fund in her name has already awarded three $3,500 scholarships to seniors who studied music at Martin.



An ensemble performed in her Honor Saturday, at UT Arlington, her alma mater. Donations made at the concert will go toward her scholarship fund.



"The memory of Jennifer is alive in all of us, but also her spirit of giving and her spirit of loving children is going to be kept alive through this fund,” said conductor, Clifton Evans.



Don says even in death, Lemin's lifelong love of classical music is being pursued by the next generation of musicians.



"Jennifer would want you to know, every day do your best. Every day work hard. Take pride in what you do and you're going to make it no matter what. That was her. One-hundred percent.”



Don Lemin hopes that as the scholarship fund grows, they'll be able to continue awarding scholarships to music students.