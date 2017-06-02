Magic Johnson encourages Fort Worth young men

Related Headlines FW students ‘well-suited' to meet Magic Johnson

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson challenged and encouraged a group of 40 young men in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon.

The young men are a part of My Brother's Keeper, a mentorship program started by former President Obama in 2014.

On Friday the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce hosted the basketball legend and the students at its annual luncheon.

Johnson shared stories about his own journey to success with the graduating high school seniors and spoke about the importance of hard work.

“So you gonna work your magic in this room today?” Johnson asked the crowd. “That's right and then will you guys work your magic for these young men? That's what we need right? That's what we need."

Johnson has been helping more than 250 communities around the country through the My Brother’s Keeper mentorship program.