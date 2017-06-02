Arrest warrant issued in Dallas County voter fraud investigation

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 02 2017 05:12PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 05:12PM CDT

The Dallas County District Attorney's office issued its first arrest warrant on Friday in connection with a sweeping voter fraud investigation.

Miguel Hernandez of Dallas is wanted for a charge of illegal voting. He is accused of collecting a blank absentee ballot, forging a woman's signature and mailing it in.

The DA's office is investigating hundreds of suspicious absentee ballots from the May 6 municipal elections, most gathered in West Dallas.

Investigators are requesting that all absentee ballots be sequestered.

