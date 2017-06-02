Legacy West shopping center opens in Plano

- Lots of people are going to want to check out a gleaming, new, modern development in Plano. Legacy West is a great place to walk around, check out the sights, do some shopping and have a bite to eat.

The 255-acre development is near the new Toyota headquarters, which is along the Dallas North Tollway just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Some of the stores and restaurants that are already open are Coach Suit Supply, Tumi, Bonobos, West Elm and Shake Shack. Other things scheduled to open soon include Tesla, True Food Kitchen, Fabletics, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Johnny Was, Sprinkles, Peter Millar and Pockets Menswear.

But a lot of stores won’t be opening until later this summer such as Earls Kitchen + Bar, Mesero, North Italia, Frontgate, Venetian Nail Spa, Filson, Warby Parker and Tommy Bahama Store and Restaurant.

Fall openings include Legacy Hall, Haywire, Levis, Bistro 31, Taverna, Toulouse, Barnes and Noble, J. Crew, Madewell, Dean and DeLuca, MAC Cosmetics, Sephora, Starbucks Reserve and Fogo de Chao.

The development cost more than $3 billion.

LINK: legacywest.com