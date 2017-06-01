Fort Worth students ‘well-suited' to meet Magic Johnson

- A national mentoring program started by President Barack Obama in 2014 will be celebrated Friday with its Fort Worth ISD members.

There are 40 young men involved in ‘My Brother's Keepers,’ and they’ll get to meet basketball legend Magic Johnson.

It’s a ‘well suited’ endeavor — the Fort Worth chapter of My Brother’s Keeper, a national initiative.

Sponsors purchased 43 suits and all the accessories for each young man who's a part of the mentoring effort. They were measured, fitted and made their personal selections at Fort Worth retailer Joseph A. Banks.

“You’re used to seeing yourself in street clothes all the time, and you aren’t used to feeling so sharp,” said O.D. Wyatt High School Senior Christian Frazier. “It just puts a sense of pride in you.”

The group says it was a blessing and perfect timing. They partnered with the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce to bring Magic Johnson to Fort Worth. The NBA legend has expressed his support for My Brother’s Keeper, particularly what’s happening with the Fort Worth chapter.

As a basketball fan, meeting Magic Johnson is like...” Frazier said. “Even my dad! When my dad found out, he was like a kid again because he grew up watching him."

The students were dressed to the nines with their future awaiting.