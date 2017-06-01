Tarrant County district attorney won't re-try BBQ fork shooting case

A Tarrant County judge agreed Thursday to drop charges against a Fort Worth police officer accused of aggravated assault for shooting and injuring a suspect.

A jury deliberated in Officer Courtney Johnson's trial for about seven hours last week, but couldn't settle on a verdict. Dashcam video shows Johnson shooting Craigory Adams in the arm with a shotgun while responding to a call about a prowler with a knife. Adams was holding a BBQ fork.

The district attorney told the judge it is unlikely any re-trials would result in a unanimous verdict, so it chose not to pursue the case further.

The decision by the DA’s office was not well received by the injured man's family and some in the community.

Community activist Kyev Tatum said the decision underscores what he calls poor race relations between police and the black community in Fort Worth.

"You can't understand the darkness of depression that is going through the spirit and soul of the black community. Anytime someone does something wrong to us, there's always a justification or rationalization for letting them off,” Tatum said.

The family said they were saddened by the district attorney's decision, but they were not surprised.