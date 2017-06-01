Woman carjacked outside Dallas apartment

- A grandmother visiting her family in Dallas said she was traumatized after two teens kidnapped her at gunpoint and robbed her.

Brenda said she parked her pickup truck along Roseland Avenue, just across the street from the Olympus Apartments around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

She was attacked as she was unloading her suitcases from the truck. She said two teens put a gun to each side of her head and forced her into the backseat of her truck.

Brenda said the teens drove her to a Wells Fargo bank on McKinney Avenue and tried to use her ATM card but it didn’t work.

She was worried she might die.

“My thought was my daughter would wake up and find out I was gone and that the week before that I spent with my granddaughter was all that I would ever have,” she said.

Brenda was driven to an alley and left in the truck. She said she jumped into the driver’s seat and hit the gas, stopping at a nearby hotel where she called 911.

Dallas police are checking to see if the bank has surveillance video.