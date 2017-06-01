McKinney officer arrested for allegedly injuring wife

- A police officer with the McKinney Police Department was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly injuring his wife.

Police said Sgt. Audrey Palmer has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to his home just after midnight Thursday because of a domestic disturbance involving injuries. Paramedics took Palmer's wife to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Palmer has worked for McKinney PD for the past 21 years.

"While there is probable cause for an arrest, there is still a lengthy investigation ahead to determine detailed circumstances of the incident. This investigation is ongoing and will be handled thoroughly by our department," said Sgt. Ana Shelley, a spokeswoman for McKinney PD.

Palmer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.