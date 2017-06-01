Second suspect arrested for Dallas graduate's murder

- A second person has been arrested for the murder of a recent high school graduate from Dallas.

Courtney Wright, 26, was booked into the Irving jail on Wednesday. His bond has not yet been set.

Earlier this week police arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Robinson for fatally shooting 18-year-old LeDajrick Cox after a confrontation at a gas station in Irving.

It was just hours after Cox had walked across the stage to receive his diploma at Carter High School in Dallas. He was a popular athlete there bound for Navarro College to play football.

Cox was with a group of friends heading to a party. Police said three men in a white car harassed one of Cox's female friends and he tried to diffuse the situation. The altercation ended with the suspects following their vehicle and firing into it, killing Cox and injuring two others.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness who was in the car with Robinson and Wright came forward with information. He told police Robinson was the gunman and Wright was in the driver of the car.

The witness said he talked to Cox and shook hands with him in order to de-escalate the issue. He didn’t know why Wright drove the way he did or why Robinson was even carrying a handgun.

The witness said Wright drove alongside the other vehicle. Robinson rolled down the window, leaned out and fired several rounds. Then they continued driving down Walnut Hill, the affidavit states.

Both Robinson and Wright are now facing murder charges.