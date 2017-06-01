Fire destroys Rainbow Lounge in Fort Worth

- Fire tore through a popular gay nightclub in Fort Worth early Thursday morning. It was the same bar that was at the center of a controversial raid several years ago.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Rodger Fisher, who lives nearby, said he was heading home and saw heavy smoke and lots of flames. Firefighters were already at the scene by that time.

“It was pretty large. By the time I got there the whole roof seemed to be engulfed. The fire department was already here taking care of business,” Fisher said.

Initially, firefighters did go inside the building to try to put out the flames. But when the roof started buckling they immediately got out. The building is now just a shell and will need to be demolished.

The bar was closed at the time and no one was hurt. Some employees were still there. They were locking up when they noticed smoke.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and caused by either a faulty air conditioning unit on the roof of an ice machine inside the building. Investigators will determine the exact cause.

The Rainbow Lounge was put in the national spotlight in 2009 after TABC agents and Fort Worth police raided the bar and one person was severely injured. Two agents and a supervisor lost their jobs and three Fort Worth officers were suspended.