1 dead, 1 missing after Kaufman County boat accident

- One person is dead and other is missing after a boat accident in Kaufman County Wednesday night.

Police say six people in boats and a Jet Ski went into a pond in the quarry near County Road 243 and 246 just north of Terrell near the Hunt County line.

One person went underwater when the boat started taking water and flipped. Another person who was on shore swam in to try to rescue the person.

Crews recovered the body of the person who initially went underwater. The person who swam from shore is still missing.

Authorities initially said the Jet Ski had capsized but later said only the boat had flipped.

A dive team is also en route to help.