Video captures deadly confrontation at Greenville car dealership

Cell phone video shows the confrontation between two bounty hunters and a fugitive inside a Greenville car dealership Tuesday that left all three men dead.

Fidel Garcia and Gabriel Bernal were licensed private investigators from Corpus Christi hired to track down Ramon Michael Hutchison for an outstanding drug case in Minnesota.

The bounty hunters confronted Hutchison inside the showroom of the Nissan of Greenville dealership just after 7 p.m.

The city released cell phone video in which the scuffle between the bounty hunters and fugitive can be seen before several rounds of shots ring out.

The video shows Garcia and Bernal confront Hutchison in an office with a dealership employee and another woman inside when the gunfire began. An employee was also with two customers in the office right next to them, but none of them were hurt.

A woman at the dealership called 911 while hiding in the bathroom.

“Please hurry,” she told the 911 dispatcher. “I hear a woman screaming.”

The bounty hunters were after Hutchison for failing to appear in court on a felony drug charge. But his record shows more violent charges, including assaulting a police officer and disarming a police officer.

The investigators were hired by a company called U.S. Fugitive Apprehension of Minnesota. One of their bail investigators, Stew Peters, said Garcia was one of their go-to professionals.

“Enjoyed his life in Corpus Christi, lived a modest and humble life,” Peters said about Garcia. “Hard working, dedicated and passionate bounty hunter. He always found his man.”

Rick Ford, the owner of the dealership, said the bounty hunters came into the showroom and identified themselves as federal agents. He said they waited there for several hours for Hutchison to show up.

Ford said he and his employees didn't give the men permission to be in the showroom but never asked them to leave or to show their badges.

Peters told us Garcia was a licensed professional and would not have misrepresented himself as a federal agent.

“Absolutely not. We've known Fidel for over a decade,” Peters said. “We certainly would have severed ties many, many years ago if we thought there was a risk of that happening ever.”

Greenville police say none of their officers or other law enforcement were involved in the shooting.