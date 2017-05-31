Injured Dallas paramedic released from hospital

- The Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who was critically injured in a shooting earlier this month was released from the hospital Wednesday.

William An was shot on May 1 while responding to a call about a shooting in Old East Dallas. Police said Derick Lamont Brown, who was the subject of an FBI investigation, had already killed his godfather and shot his neighbor.

An was trying to treat the neighbor in the street when Brown opened fire on him with a high-powered rifle. Other officers pulled him to safety and rushed him to the hospital.

DFR said An’s family, friends, co-workers and the Baylor University Medical Center staff helped wheel him from his hospital room to Rescue 19. That’s the very same vehicle that he last rode in.

Station 19, where he has worked for the past 10 years, was given the honor of escorting him back to his North Texas home to continue his recovery.

“The An family would like to humbly extend their gratitude to everyone, from the day Will was brought into the hospital through the multiple procedures and through today, for the compassion shown throughout this entire ordeal,” DFR said in a release.

The gunman in the case was later found dead from a self-inflicted wound. The FBI would not elaborate on the case against him because it is still an open investigation.