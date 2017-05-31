Broken water main floods busy Fort Worth street

- A broken water main will impact the morning commute for some people north of downtown Fort Worth.

The city said a 54-inch water main broke Tuesday evening and flooded busy Beach Street north of Highway 121. It’s now closed between 121 and Belknap Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

FOX 4 viewers Patsy McCurdy and Melissa Ultreras submitted video clips of the flooded roadway. McCurdy's video shows one vehicle possibly stuck in the hole where the break occurred. Ulteras' clip shows her husband helping to push a car that got stuck in the high water.

For those who live in the area, the city said water pressure will be restored once the line is isolated.