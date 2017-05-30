Woman fatally stabbed outside Arlington apartments

- A woman died after she was found stabbed outside an Arlington apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Sunset Point Apartments in the 2000 block of Springs Mist Drive, near Interstate 30 and Collins Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. She died shortly after arriving.

Police searched the parking lot and asked neighbors if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

So far police haven’t determined a motive. They also haven’t released the victim’s name or details about a suspect.