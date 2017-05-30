Wrong-way driver on Hwy 80 hits motorcyclists

- An SUV that was going the wrong way on Highway 80 in Forney hit two motorcyclists, killing one of them.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night near the FM 548 exit. Witnesses said a noticeably impaired man got into an SUV and began driving erratically. He took an exit ramp to go eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The witnessed called 911 but it was too late. The SUV hit a father and son on motorcycles. The father was thrown from his bike and pinned under the SUV. He died at the scene. The son was treated for some minor road rash.

Police detained the driver of the SUV for a blood test. He was not hurt.

The highway was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.