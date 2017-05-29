Basic Training Energy Special: Awesome Power
We’re back with an in-depth look at the electricity market in Texas and how thousands of people are saving huge amounts of money by shopping around for the best electric deal.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
We’re back with an in-depth look at the electricity market in Texas and how thousands of people are saving huge amounts of money by shopping around for the best electric deal.