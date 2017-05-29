Basic Training Energy Special: Energy Ogre

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 29 2017 09:35PM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 09:44PM CDT

We’re back with an in-depth look at the electricity market in Texas and how thousands of people are saving huge amounts of money by shopping around for the best electric deal.  This episode features “Energy Ogre” which chooses the best plan for you at the lowest price. NOTE: The Public Utility Commission of Texas never responded to our inquiries and TXU decline to participate in this podcast series.

Company Link: http://energyogre.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

