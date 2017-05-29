Vigil planned for college-bound teen killed in weekend shooting

- Irving police say they have several leads from surveillance video of a murder suspect accused of shooting a young man who had just graduated from Carter High School.

A vigil is planned Monday night for 18-year-old LeDajrick Cox who was gunned down near a gas station over the weekend.

Locating the murder suspect in the surveillance video from the 7-Eleven on Walnut Hill Lane is the main priority for police.

The shooting happened around 1:40 Sunday morning. It was just hours after the Carter High School graduation and when Cox walked across the stage to receive his diploma. He was a popular athlete bound for Navarro College to play football.

Cox was with a group of friends heading to a party. Police say one female friend with the group was being harassed by three men in a white Kia Optima sedan. The altercation ended with the suspects following their vehicle and firing into it, killing Cox and injuring two others.

Cox's father, Reginald Henry, spoke to FOX4. He expressed tremendous grief and hope for justice.

"To whoever did it, I just want you to know you took something from a community, from me,” he said. “You robbed me of that, and I just really hope the police department do their job."

Police are busy working this case and following up leads. They have called attention to the person in the surveillance video in terms of the unique pants he's wearing and the belt around his pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Irving Police Department.

The vigil for Cox begins at 7 p.m. at Carter High School in Dallas.