Dallas police search for road rage shooter

- Dallas police are searching for a road rage shooter who injured a man and woman in southeast Oak Cliff.



Police say the couple was near the intersection of Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View Roads around 7:30 Saturday night.



That's when they say the driver of a Lincoln SUV starting honking at them.



When the couple stopped at the intersection, police say the driver pulled up next to the couple and opened fire.



The man and woman were hit and taken to the hospital.



Their conditions haven't been released.



A child who was in the car was not hurt.

