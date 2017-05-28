Lawmakers to send $217 billion budget to Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN - State lawmakers are almost ready to send the new budget to Governor Greg Abbott.

The Texas House approved a $217 billion spending package. The measure still needs Senate approval.

Lawmakers refuse to compromise on the so-called "bathroom bill." It's not clear as to whether Governor Abbott will call for a special session if that bill remains unresolved by Monday's end of the legislative session.

Among the measures already signed, concealed handgun holders can now have a weapon in a parked vehicle on a school campus.

The Governor also signed a measure that calls for extra security for judges. The new court safety law is named for Judge Julie Kocurek, who was shot outside her Austin home in November 2015.

The bullet hit Kocurek's arm when she raised it to block her face. She returned to the bench three months later .

The accused gunman, Chimene Onyeri is in jail in Houston on a separate murder charge. Before the shooting, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek's courtroom.