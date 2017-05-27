UPS driver killed along Highway 80 in hit-&-run

A hit -and-run driver killed a UPS employee east of Dallas, early Saturday morning. UPS confirmed the driver had been with the company since 1988 and was about to be inducted into the delivery service’s 25 years of safe driving Circle of Honor.



The driver had been in a semi, but pulled over and got out of the vehicle for an unknown reason when he was hit. Several other vehicles also hit the man, but pulled over.



Police shut down and diverted all westbound traffic on Highway 80 in Forney as investigators worked the scene. The driver is from Abilene. His name has not yet been released out of respect for the family.



Police are working to track down that hit-and-run driver.

