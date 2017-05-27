Season ends for Forney softball team playing in memory of fallen teammate

A Forney High School softball team, playing for a fallen teammate, closed out their season Saturday in the regional finals against The Colony.



The team lost 4 to 7, but have been playing in honor of Emily Galiano who died may 16th. Though the team had a disappointing end to the season, there were moments of victory and a home run in the 6th inning that put the team back in the game.



The team says each one of those moments was for Emily Galiano, their angel in the outfield. It was everything they'd worked for.



“Each one of these girls was affected and they're out there playing. I couldn't do that. Most adults can't even do that,” said Connie Ivy who attended the game.



Galiano died after a teammate accidentally backed over her after a team dinner. Faced with the decision to quit or keep playing, the team decided to continue on with the Galiano family's blessing. Emily was right there with them every step of the way, her #6 carried on by people in the stands, and on their helmets.



“Emily was watching over us. We wanted to finish the season for her, and the kids did. They honored her,” said Coach Pat Eitel.



The team went on to win the regional semi-finals, only to fall short in game three of the finals, and though there were many hugs and many tears with Saturday's loss this team will always be known to their community as the team that overcame.



“Win or lose, they're champions to each one of us,” said Ivy.



The team will also be honored by the Texas Rangers at their game on June 21st. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Play for Em foundation, set up by Forney ISD.