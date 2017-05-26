Arlington PD heightens security at U2 concert after UK attack

- Security is top of mind for the U2 concert at AT&T Stadium Friday night as the band brings its Joshua Tree Tour to North Texas.U2 concert at AT&T Stadium Friday night as the band brings its Joshua Tree Tour to North Texas.

The heightened concerns come after Monday's suicide bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

While the excitement is building for fans of the group, police are confident in the steps taken to keep everyone safe.

"It’s certainly already being handled much better than what we're hearing from other venues,” said concertgoer Kirk Ingersoll. “So I think that’s fantastic. You want to keep peoples safety in mind with this."

More than 50,000 U2 fans are expected to pack AT&T Stadium. Arlington police, with the help of state, federal and other local law enforcement, have stepped up their already heightened level of precaution.

"At this point, we work closely with federal partners,” said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook. “There's no intelligence to suggest that there's any kind of credible threat directed at the stadium or the concert or anything like that.”

The concert will have more officers, strict protocols and the strong urging for fans to be more alert.

“After the events in Manchester, we did look at some things and we have added some additional staffing,” Cook said. “We’ve also added some security elements. The public probably won’t even realize the changes, so to speak.”

The crowds purchasing tickets said they already noticed a difference.

"To see this sort of presence already is a good sign,” Ingersoll said. “It’s fantastic.”