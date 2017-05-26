Investigators looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

- Dallas County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the driver of a Toyota Tundra who caused a deadly crash in Southeast Oak Cliff.

The crash happened about a month ago on westbound Interstate 20 near Polk Street. The driver of a 2007 to 2013 Toyota Tundra hit another car and caused it to crash into the bridge pillars under Polk Street.

The driver of the vehicle, Carlita Jones, died at the scene. Her passenger was also hurt.

Investigators said the pickup truck’s driver never stopped to help but did leave behind parts of a tan or gray-colored bumper and headlight.

The suspect’s vehicle, similar to the one pictured, likely had or still has damage on the front right side, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-589-2323.