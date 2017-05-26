Man linked to recent murders in Fort Worth, Plano

- Police believe the same man who killed a woman near the Texas Christian University campus in April also killed the woman who disappeared from the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano.

Reginald Gerard Kimbro, 23, has been charged with capital murder for 36-year-old Megan Getrum’s death.

Family members last heard from Getrum on the night of April 14. She was talking to them on the phone while she was walking through the nature preserve and her phone cut out.

Plano police searched for her at the park because cellphone records indicated her phone was still there. But the search team found no signs of her or the phone.

Getrum’s body was later found dumped in Lake Ray Hubbard in Dallas. An autopsy found she had been beaten, choked and raped, and she was likely unconscious but still alive when she was dumped in the lake.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses at the park reported seeing a man looking for a missing cellphone just before police arrived to search for Getrum. The witnesses were able to point officers to his vehicle.

Vehicle registration records led police to Kimbro, who was also accused of raping and strangling 22-year-old Molly Matheson in Fort Worth on April 10. Plano police were able to link DNA evidence from both Getrum’s body and Matheson’s body to Kimbro.

Kimbro was already in custody at the Tarrant County jail. His bond is now set at more than $1 million.

Court records show he is also the suspect in two past sexual assault cases -- one that happened in Plano in 2012 and another in South Padre Island in 2014. Neither case was prosecuted.