Commerce police chief on leave after controversial arrest

- The police chief in Commerce, Texas is on administrative leave while an outside agency investigates his role in a controversial arrest.

Carmen Ponder, who was the winner of the 2017 Miss Black Texas pageant, said she was driving to Walmart Saturday when she came up on a truck that she said was braking and accelerating erratically.

She said she passed the truck up and continued on to Walmart. The other driver followed her and pulled up alongside her.

Ponder said the passenger in the truck confronted her. He was angry that she passed him because he said he was teaching his 14-year-old daughter how to drive. She claims the man yelled at her and called her a “black b****.”

She said she tried to ignore him and walked into the store. When she returned to the parking lot she was approached by plain clothes officers that demanded she apologized to the chief.

The Commerce city manager confirms it was Police Chief Kerry Crews in the truck. He is on administrative leave while an outside agency investigates what happened next.

Ponder’s attorney Lee Merritt said when she refused to apologize the officers put her in handcuffs and she spent 24 hours in jail for resisting arrest. Merritt said she has bruises on her arms from where the officers grabbed her.

The city manager of Commerce said Crews’ administrative leave is not based on a belief that he did anything wrong. The leave is for his best interest so it doesn’t appear as though he’s interfering with the investigation, the city manager said.