Officers rush to rescue kidnapped children from burning RV

- Law enforcement officials braved flames and put themselves in a very dangerous situation Thursday to pull two kidnapped children to safety.

It happened at the end of a police chase that started in Hunt County and ended on Interstate 30 in Arlington. A man shot his girlfriend and was in an RV with his two young children.

The officers knew the driver had a gun and had already shot someone. But they also knew two toddlers were still in the RV.

When the RV stopped, the officers could be heard on dash camera yelling for the driver to come out. As the flames slowly began to swallow the front of the vehicle a Dallas County sheriff’s deputy and a Caddo Mills police officer swooped in.

“The flames that were fanning underneath the front of the bus, they were really hot. Some of the fuel had started to burn. You could feel the heat coming from it and there was a lot of smoke just because of all the plastics and everything that were burning with it,” said Deputy Floyd Kincaide with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

The Caddo Mills officer used his rifle and Kincaide pulled out his pistol. They both grabbed the children to get them out of there and seconds later they heard a gunshot and the fire consumed the RV.

The fast-thinking officers did not flinch in the face of real danger.

