Dallas ISD could seek ‘District of Innovation' status

- The Dallas school district is hoping to free itself from state regulations that it says do very little if anything to improve education.

The idea will be in the spotlight for Thursday night’s school board meeting. There is a proposal to have Dallas ISD designated as a “District of Innovation.”

That means the district would not have to follow certain state regulations and give it the kind of flexibility given to charter schools, for example in hiring teachers.

Supporters say it will make it easier to staff the district’s early college high schools. The expanding program allows high school students to earn college credits before they officially enter college.

Next year Dallas ISD wants twice the number of early college high schools and finding faculty for those schools can be tricky. There are plenty of professionals with knowledge to share with kids but they lack the teaching certification. Supporters want to be able to ease that requirement.

So far there is some resistance on the school board to making Dallas ISD a “District of Innovation.” Some trustees have voiced concerns about altering the standards for hiring faculty.

In order to seek that special designation a super majority of board members – six of the nine trustees – would have to say yes.

There will likely be opinions on both sides.