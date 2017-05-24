Bond reduced for suspect in Zuzu Verk murder

Bond has been reduced for a suspect in the murder case of college student and North Texas resident Zuzu Verk.

Chris Estrada's bond for one count of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse was reduced to $175,000 in Alpine on Wednesday.

Bond for another count of tampering with evidence was reduced to $50,000.

Estrada’s friend Robert Fabian is still being held and is charged with Verk's murder. He was arrested in February for the Oct. 2016 murder of Verk.

Verk was attending college at Sul Ross State University in Alpine in West Texas.