Mistrial declared in Fort Worth officer's trial

- A jury couldn’t agree on a verdict in the trial of a Fort Worth police officer who shot a man who was holding a barbecue fork.

Jurors on Wednesday sent two notes to the judge saying they were deadlocked with five people reaching one verdict and seven reaching the other. They couldn’t come to a unanimous verdict and the judge was forced to declare a mistrial.

Officer Courtney Johnson was on trial for aggravated assault for shooting and wounding Craigory Adams in June of 2015. Dashcam video shows him responding to a call of a prowler with a knife. The knife turned out to be a barbecue fork.

Johnson's attorneys argued the shooting was unintentional. Prosecutors told the jury the shooting was reckless because Johnson ignored his training by taking the safety off the shotgun and pointing it at Adams.