Crash victim dies after fall from High 5 overpass

- A man who was involved in a minor crash on the Dallas High 5 died early Wednesday morning after falling from an overpass.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of the Central Expressway and the LBJ Freeway. It involved several vehicles, including 29-year-old Chase Duckworth’s vehicle.

According to police, witnesses said Duckworth got out of his car, sat on the shoulder of the overpass and then either fell or jumped. He died after landing 60 feet below.

Homicide detectives were originally called to the scene to investigate but police said there were no signs that Duckworth was pushed or died at the hands of anyone else.

Duckworth’s sister told FOX 4 she doesn’t believe her brother took his own life. Detectives told her he may have been disoriented and fell while trying to get out of the way of another oncoming car.

His death has been labeled unexplained.