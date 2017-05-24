In the Now - Travis: A Soldier's Story
As we prepare to spend this Memorial Day honoring fallen heroes who served our country, a local filmmaker is continuing to inspire audiences with the true story of a wounded warrior.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
As we prepare to spend this Memorial Day honoring fallen heroes who served our country, a local filmmaker is continuing to inspire audiences with the true story of a wounded warrior.