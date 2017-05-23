Southlake park plaque vandalized with racist comments

Police are searching for who vandalized a commemorative plaque at a Southlake park named for late NFL offensive lineman Frank Cornish.

On Sunday Robin Cornish, the former Dallas Cowboys player’s widow, brought relatives to the space tucked within Southlake Town Square. The plaque bearing Cornish's name had an expletive, the letters KKK and a racially charged message carved across it.

"He said ‘Auntie someone colored on the plaque, what's KKK?’ And I’m looking and that’s when I’m taking it all in and I realize – oh my goodness, what is on here?” Cornish said.

The mayor had the plaque removed and wrote a Facebook post that said in part: "The clear message I want to send is that this type of racist behavior has no place in Southlake and no place in our society. I will not pretend this didn't happen there, it did and we are going to talk about it."

Many people in the city agree.

"That shows at the highest level in this city that this is not tolerable here,” said Mike Farhat, Southlake business owner.

Robin Cornish said she is hurt, but hopeful.

"What someone meant for bad, this will be good. Out of ashes there’s beauty and I believe there’s going to be beauty in all of this," Cornish said.

The city has reordered a new plaque and will hold a re-dedication ceremony for the park.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area for a possible suspect.