Jury deliberating in Fort Worth officer's trial

- A Tarrant County jury has been deliberating the case of a Fort Worth police officer who shot a man armed with a barbecue fork.

Before deliberations started on Tuesday, Officer Courtney Johnson demonstrated for the jury what happened moments before he shot and wounded Craigory Adams.

Prosecutors put the shotgun back in Officer Johnson's hands in front of the jury. It was the same shotgun he used when he shot and wounded Adams.

Johnson's dashcam video shows him responding to a call of a prowler with a knife in June 2015. The knife turned out to be a barbecue fork.

Johnson's attorneys argued the shooting was unintentional. Prosecutors told the jury the shooting was reckless because Johnson ignored his training by taking the safety off the shotgun and pointing it at Adams.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor Tamla Ray had Johnson demonstrate how he tried to get him to comply when he came up on Adams at 3:30 a.m.

“Yelled at him to drop the knife,” Johnson said. “Then told him to turn around and get on his knees.”

Johnson's dashcam video shows Adams getting down on one knee. He said as he continued to order Adams to turn around and get on both knees, the shotgun went off and hit Adams in the right arm.

The jury began deliberating around 2 p.m. Tuesday. If a verdict isn’t reached by the afternoon, the jury will return Wednesday to resume deliberation.