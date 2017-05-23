Suspicious package prompts Rowlett Walmart evacuation

- The Walmart store on Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett was evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of a suspicious package.

Rowlett PD Det. Cruz Hernandez said someone reported the package “abandoned in a suspicious manner” in the store’s lawn and garden center just after 12:30 p.m. He would not elaborate on what it looked like.

Everyone was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in to investigate. It’s not yet clear if they found anything harmful.

Police investigators will be reviewing surveillance video to try to determine who left the package, Hernandez said.