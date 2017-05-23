Arlington to settle with family of man killed in police shooting

- The family of the man killed by a former Arlington police officer may receive $850,000 in a settlement.

The Arlington city council is expected to approve the settlement for the wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday night.

Christian Taylor, a Mansfield Summit High School graduate, was seen on security footage vandalizing cars at an Arlington dealership in August of 2015. He crashed a vehicle into the showroom.

Rookie officer Brad Miller said Taylor ignored commands to get on the ground and was acting erratically, so he shot him four times. It was later revealed that Taylor had drugs in his system.

Miller was fired days later. The police chief said he failed to follow procedures which led to a “catastrophic outcome.”

Prosecutors filed charges against Miller but a grand jury declined to indict him.