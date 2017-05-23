Strong winds flip airplanes at Denton airport

- A storm that moved through North Texas Monday night caused damage at the Denton Enterprise Airport.

Officials at the airport said 15 to 20 aircraft and 15 structures were damaged because of the strong winds and hail. Photos that were submitted to FOX 4 show some small airplanes upside down and hanger doors blown open.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said he believes the damage was caused by a microburst. The airport said its tower clocked the wind speed at 100 miles per hour, but the National Weather Service believes it was closer to 60.

The runway will be closed on Tuesday because of all the debris. Officials believe it will take most of the day to clean it up.

It could take up to two weeks for some of the structures to be repaired, the airport said.