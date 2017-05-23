North Texans react to Manchester concert explosion

- Local concert venues are on high alert because of the British explosion.

Police in Grand Prairie stepped up security at last night’s John Legend concert at the Verizon Theatre. Officers were brought in after news spread of the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England.

Similar precautions are expected at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for Tuesday night’s New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul concert. There’s no word on specific security changes but the venue’s website states personnel have been trained to assist in an emergency situation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there is no intelligence indicating credible threats to concerts in this country.

Meanwhile, the Denton County sheriff used the attack to raise concerns about gun control and open borders.

On Facebook Sheriff Tracy Murphree wrote, “Pay attention to what is happening in Europe. This is what happens when you disarm your citizens. When you open your borders without proper vetting.”

He went on to say Islamic Jihadists are among us and America better wake up.