New video released of Richardson road rage shooting

New surveillance video shows two cars right before a road rage shooting in Richardson last Thursday.

Richardson police released the footage in hopes that someone might recognize the driver of a 2012 white Toyota Camry who is accused of shooting and killing Rob Klikus, 27.

The video comes from the southbound Central Expressway frontage road near the Arapaho intersection just minutes before Klikus was killed about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

"You can see where they kind of pull up alongside each other and overtake each other, and then we also have a witness who says that they were kind of going back and forth,” said Sgt. Kevin Perlich, Richardson PD.

As they continue to follow leads in the murder, police say it is not clear who was the aggressor.

"This is basically your opportunity to come forward tell us your version of events, tell us what happened out there and we'll see what we can do,” said Sgt. Perlich, encouraging the shooter to come forward.

Klikus' aunt, Meg Mueller, released a statement on behalf of the family saying: “Rob was a private person, preferring to hear another's story than to tell his own. Rob's sweet smile and caring nature will be missed."

The family said Klikus was working hard to become a licensed plumber in Texas.

"He was a caring young man. He had lost his sister to a car accident six years ago and his mother to a brain tumor three years ago. He had cause to be angry with the world, but had moved to the DFW area in 2015 for a new start,” Mueller said.

Richardson police said the takeaway from the incident is that cooler heads should always prevail.

"This is definitely a lesson in disengaging, if something like this does happen. Someone has to be the cooler head and somebody has to disengage and unfortunately in this case it ended in tragedy,” said Sgt. Perlich.