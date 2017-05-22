Wet roads lead to early morning accidents News Wet roads lead to early morning accidents The rain and slippery roads lead to several crashes early Monday morning.

A truck jackknifed on Interstate 45 just before 1 a.m. The driver lost control in the rain and diesel spilled across the highway south of Downtown Dallas. A hazardous material team spent several hours cleaning up the fuel.

The Coit Road exit ramp that passes over the Central Expressway was blocked because of an early morning mishap at the top art of that transition.

Also on westbound Interstate 635 at Forest Lane there was an accident involving an 18-wheeler and on the opposite side of the interstate there was another accident involving a pickup truck that looked like it sort of spun out of control.

