Police: Man accidentally shot, killed girlfriend outside strip club

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 21 2017 07:38PM CDT

Updated:May 21 2017 09:16PM CDT

A shooting outside a Dallas strip club, early Sunday morning left a young woman dead.

Police say 19-year-old Aldo Saucedo accidentally shot his girlfriend, 18-year-old Natalie Tavares, after getting into a fight outside the Tiger Cabaret off I-30 near Buckner blvd.  Another woman was also shot and injured.

Police say the fight began in the club, but spilled outside where Saucedo went to his vehicle, got a gun and fired at the other man.

Police arrested Saucedo outside the club. He is charged with murder for his girlfriend's death and aggravated assault for injuring the other woman.


